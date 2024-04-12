Faithful from Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Mellen, and United Congregational Church, Mellen, joined a Good Friday procession of the Stations of the Cross led by Fr. Fr. Aloysius Royan Anthony, parochial administrator. “This is a great opportunity and experience to pray 14 stations around Mellen, (with the) city witnessing our faith in the Lord and unity with our brothers of other denominations,” he said. The tradition began before Fr. Aloysius came to the parish five years ago. (Submitted photos)