The parish family of St. Peter, Cameron; St. Boniface, Chetek; Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Strickland; and St. Joseph, Barron, recently celebrated 250 years of “One Nation Under God” by inviting parishioners to glorify God by loving our neighbors. The congregations answered the invitation by performing 658 works of mercy, including more than 500 financial and material donations to five local nonprofits: Barron Food Pantry, Cameron Food Pantry, Chetek Food Shelf, ClaraVita Medical (formerly Pregnancy Help Center), and the St. Vincent de Paul Society of Rice Lake. Here, parish representatives Jocelyn Duerkop and Cece Duerkop deliver the donations to Cameron Food Pantry volunteer Charlotte Tubbs. (Submitted photo)