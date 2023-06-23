Cathedral of Christ the King, Superior, hosted a groundbreaking ceremony on Friday, June 2, to begin phase 1 of the Cathedral Centennial Campaign. Phase 1 will address the top priority of redoing the parking lot and concrete work around the exterior, including replacing the original plaza in front of the Cathedral and adding better handicapped parking and accessibility. The Cathedral was built in 1927 and plans are underway to prepare for the celebration of the building’s 100th Anniversary in 2027. (Submitted photo)