Kate Ross

Editor’s note: Kate Ross is the director of communications at Hayward Area Catholic.

The Hayward Area Catholic Family of Parishes recently embarked on a powerful and unifying spiritual journey with their inaugural Seven Holy Sites Pilgrimage on April 11.

Inspired by Fr. Karun Madanu and an ancient Lenten tradition in Rome, the pilgrimage invited parishioners to visit multiple churches in one day, deepening their connection to both God and each other. The event served as a reminder of the importance of fostering unity within the family of parishes, which were unified two years ago. The pilgrimage brought together individuals from different communities for a shared experience of faith, prayer and adventure.

The day began with the 8 a.m. Mass at St. Francis Solanus, Reserve, setting the tone for a day focused on worship and reflection. Following Mass, participants departed by bus at 9 a.m. for a journey that would take them to five different churches and one chapel, each offering a unique opportunity to learn history, pause and pray. The pilgrimage included stops at St. Ignatius, New Post; St. Ann, Cable; St. Joseph, Hayward; St. Philip, Stone Lake; Our Lady of the Lake Chapel, Victory Heights; and finally, a return to St. Francis Solanus for confession, benediction, and the Stations of the Cross at 2:20 p.m.

Each stop after St. Francis Solanus provided a chance to pray a decade of the rosary and connect with fellow parishioners. For many, it was a day of new experiences, deeper connections, and a renewed commitment to their faith and parish family. The Seven Holy Sites Pilgrimage served as a meaningful way to celebrate the season of Lent, reminding everyone of the importance of walking together in faith and prayer. For more information on upcoming events, visit www.haywardcatholic.org.