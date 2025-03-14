Dentist Dr. Tom Gelhaus and his wife, Mary, are back after serving on missions near the U.S.-Mexican border. “ I set up and left a clinic at Kino Border Initiative (Jesuit), where they serve 200-600 meals daily,” he said. “We helped with that also at meal times besides working in the clinic.” The Gelhauses are members of Holy Rosary, Medford, but they also attend a Diocese of La Crosse parish, where Mary serves in music ministry. The couple founded Muchas Sonrisas (Many Smiles) Inc., a dental nonprofit, and they lead mission trips to Guatemala. (Submitted photo)