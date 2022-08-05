Fr. Joseph Madanu and Dcn. Larry Amell descend the steps of St. Anne’s Catholic Church in Somerset during a blessing of the parish’s building project. Renovations began in mid-July, with work starting on the exterior of the building. While the current church building is not the original worship space, the parish was outgrowing the first two church buildings. The current church, dedicated in 1917, was designed by E.L. Masquery, who had also worked on the Cathedral of St. Paul and the Basilica in Minneapolis. (Submitted photo)