Holy Rosary Council of Catholic Women, Medford, recently participated in a Sucker Campaign to Lick Domestic Violence. Donations were accepted after weekend Masses Oct. 30-31. Pictured are (left to right) Erin Matthias, Megan Kestler (staff from Stepping Stones, a domestic violence shelter in Medford), and Mary Werner, Char Roberts, and Deanna Hartman, members of the HRCCW. A $600 check was presented to Kestler. October is Domestic Violence Month. (Submitted photo)