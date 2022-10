On the occasion of the Oct. 7 feast of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary, clergy currently and formerly serving the Medford parish under her patronage stand at the church’s altar. They are (from left) Fr. John Long, Fr. Jayanna Kanna, Dcn. Pat Gierl, Fr. Joseph Stefancin, pastor Fr. Patrick McConnell, Fr. Frederick Brost and Fr. Dennis Meulemans. The celebrations included Mass, a meal, a fireworks show and the generous service of many volunteers. (Submitted photo)