Principal Theresa Easterly is pictured with third-grade students at Medford’s Holy Rosary School, along with teacher Michelle Dyer, pastor Fr. Patrick McConnell and his dog, Greta. (Submitted photo)

During the month of November, the clustered parishes of Holy Rosary in Medford, Good Shepherd in Rib Lake, Sacred Heart in Stetsonville and Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Whittlesey collected items for homeless veterans, including winter outer wear, sleeping bags and personal hygiene items.

The initiative was started in 2018 by Holy Rosary’s Council of Catholic Women. Collections are open year-round and in November, third-grade students made greeting cards to thank veterans for their service. A priest blesses each year’s collected items as they are sorted and packaged for distribution.

Scott and Deb Marrier, residents of Withee in Clark County, have been ministering to needs of homeless veterans once a month through the organization Every Third Saturday.

Started in 2009 by Tom and Jessi McKenna to address the needs of Minneapolis-area homeless veterans, the organization’s volunteers hand out clothing and supplies in designated parking lots. Over time, Every Third Saturday has expanded their services to provide a place where veterans and their families can connect, build community and have physical needs met. ETS also offers free educational programs and job placement assistance.

ETS also has a connection with Leon and the late Wanda Gustafson of Medford. Rick’s Place, a coffee shop, was opened to commemorate the memory of their son, Rick, and Wanda has donated many quilts for the veterans.

After the trailer was loaded with donated items ready for transport to the Twin Cities in early December, Scott Marrier shared words of gratitude with Fr. Patrick McConnell and volunteers. “It is easy to see the hand of God at work in this place. God has placed the right people, in the right place, for all of this to happen,” Marrier said. For more on Every Third Saturday, visit www.everythirdsaturday.org.