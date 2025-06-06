The VFW Auxiliary Post 5729 in Medford hosted an art contest with the theme of “Illustrating America” in March. One winner from each grade category received $25 and advanced to the district level. Three students from Holy Rosary School won first place at the local competition: Eva Paul in kindergarten through second grade; Anna Daniels in third through fifth grade; and Clare Mahner in sixth through eighth grade. At the district competition, Paul took first place, won a $100 gift card and will advance to nationals; Daniels won second place and a $50 gift card; and Mahner took third place and won a $25 gift card. Pictured are (from left) award presenter Nikki Sherman, Eva Paul, Anna Daniels and Clare Mahner. (Submitted photo)