Classrooms at Holy Rosary Catholic School, Medford, participated in the Little Red Wagon Parade at Taylor County Maple Fest. The Lions invited area classrooms and youth groups to decorate a miniature parade float celebrating the maple syrup industry. This year’s parade theme was “Maple Magic.” The third-grade float took third place, winning $100. Fourth-grade and kindergarten floats tied for fourth place and won $50 each. Here, the third-grade Maple Magicians display their work. (Submitted photo)