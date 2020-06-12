Every year on Memorial Day weekend, Catholic churches in Somerset celebrate a Mass in the cemetery. Due to COVID-19, Mass was not possible this year, but a short prayer service was held by Fr. Joseph Madanu and Dcn. Tom Rausch. In a video of the service on the parish’s Facebook page, Fr. Joseph Madanu offered prayers “for our brothers and sisters whose bodies lie here in rest. They have passed from death to life in company with the Lord Jesus who died and rose to new life and are purified now of their sins. We pray that God may welcome them among all the saints of Heaven.” The service included Scripture readings, a litany of intercessions and recitation of the Our Father after which the clergymen blessed all the graves at St. Anne’s in Somerset and St. Mary’s in East Farmington. (Submitted photo)
- Home
- News
- Faith
- Culture
- Events
- Blog
- Multimedia
- Advertising
- Send Us Your Story