At St. Anne Church’s April Fellowship Gathering, Fr. Showri Jojappa Pasala was recognized for his 20 years of service as a priest. His ordination to the priesthood took place on April 14, 2004, in the Diocese of Guntur, India, by the Most Reverend Dr. Gali Bali, Bishop of Guntur. He has served the parishes of St. Anne, Boulder Junction; St. Mary, Sayner; and St. Rita, Presque Isle, since July 2015. (Submitted photo)