KCs host Valentine’s Day dance

On Sunday, Feb. 23, the Father Dodge Council 7827 from Holy Family Catholic Church, Woodruff, held its third annual Valentine’s Day dance for people with intellectual disabilities.
The event was from 12:30-3:30 p.m., starting with a pizza party. Dancing continued from 1-3:30 p.m., with music provided by Larry Dunst from Wildfire DJ.
There was a turnout of 90-100 people, including family members and friends. Every time the council does a dance, they add something new; this time, there was a table of prizes. Winners picked out the prize of their choice until all were gone. Two ladies from the church, Carol Guidinger and Sue Hilgers, volunteered to paint the girls’ fingernails.
The Father Dodge Council holds two dances a year; one for Halloween, and one for Valentine’s Day. Participants came from the Lakeland area, Eagle River and Tomahawk, and Grand Knight Bob Link drove to Rhinelander and brought a busload both to the dance and back to Rhinelander afterward.
The Father Dodge Council will host a St. Patrick’s corned beef and cabbage dinner at Holy Family from 5-7 p.m. March 17 to raise money for the events. Everyone is invited.