Over the past few years, Bishop James P. Powers has been speaking with growing urgency about the mission of evangelization. His message has been clear: we must “keep the main thing the main thing.” For our diocese, the main thing is evangelization. We’ve embraced this mission through a variety of efforts aimed at sharing the Gospel more effectively within our communities.

One of the most significant undertakings in this regard has been the Maintenance to Mission Initiative, which has shaped our diocesan efforts over the last three years. Central to this initiative is Bishop Powers’ pastoral letter on evangelization, a call to action that has inspired parish leaders to take action. Parishes are encouraged to reflect on their progress in advancing mission objectives alongside compatible partner parishes. Emphasis is now being placed on fostering partnerships that complement each other’s strengths and enhance collective efforts toward spreading the Gospel message. Parish clusters have been diligently working on how to more efficiently share their resources with the help of diocesan leadership.

If you haven’t already done so, you are encouraged to read the pastoral letter and reflect on its message as we strive to live it out. It’s available online at catholicdos.org or you can pick up a hard copy at your local parish. What sets this initiative apart is its focus on forming disciples across all age groups — not just our youth. While the faith formation of children and teens remains vital, we’ve recognized that adults, especially parents, are equally important in nurturing the faith within their families. Our mission now seeks to reach everyone, from the youngest children to the elderly, fostering lifelong discipleship.

As we continue on this journey, we look forward to seeing the fruits of our shared commitment to evangelization. Together, we can make a lasting impact by deepening the faith of individuals and communities throughout our diocese. Let us all take part in this mission, keeping the Gospel at the center of everything we do.