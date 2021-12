This fall, the Fr. Dodge Knights of Columbus Council 7827 in Woodruff delivered more than $1,200 of coats, snow pants and mittens to three area grade schools: Arbor Vitae-Woodruff, M.H.L.T., and North Lakeland in the Lakes area. Pictured above is Fr. Dodge Knights of Columbus Program Director Ray Knapstein and Christine Wallace from North Lakeland Grade School. (Submitted photo)