At St. Joseph Catholic School, Rice Lake, students learned about the importance of Palm Sunday and how the week transitions from being very happy (Palm Sunday) to very sad (Good Friday). Preschool students made palms, and kindergarten students created a visual art project representing each day of the Triduum. On Tuesday of Holy Week, students in grade two through eight attended Stations of the Cross, led by Fr. Ed Anderson with help from eighth-graders. Here, 4K students wave their paper palms. (Submitted photo)