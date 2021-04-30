Participating in the “33 Days to Morning Glory” consecration in the Phillips cluster were (back row, left to right) Annamarie Novak, Roni Tobias, Jennie Kleinhans, Lynn Neeck, Fr. Lourdu Raju Madanu, Marilyn Moquin, Terry Moquin, Mike Novak and Marc Morrone; and (front row, left to right) Nancy Kokstis, Marijane Koupy, Janine Smugala, Julie Vuchetich, Marilyn Van De Voort, Margie Novak and Katie Morrone. (Submitted photo)

As a Lenten project, 12 parishioners from St. Therese of Lisieux, Phillips; St. Paul the Apostle, Catawba; and St. John the Baptist, Prentice, decided to consecrate themselves to Jesus through Mary by participating in Fr. Michael Gaitley’s “33 Days to Morning Glory” retreat, led by Roni Tobias and Annamarie Novak.

Starting on Feb. 20, the retreat prepared the group for consecration through short reflections from four saints; St. Louis De Montfort, St. Maximilian Kolbe, St. Teresa of Calcutta and Pope St. John Paul II.

The 33-day preparation included reading, reflecting, group discussion and viewing video excerpts from Fr. Michael Gaitley.

It is recommended that the day of consecration falls on a Marian feast day. It is also recommended on the consecration day that participants go to confession, set time aside for prayer and go to Mass.

Fr. Lourdu Raju Madanu Raju celebrated the consecration Mass on March 25, the Solemnity of the Annunciation, at St. Paul the Apostle in Catawba.

Jennie Kleinhans, Nancy Kokstis, Marijane Koupy, Katie and Marc Morrone, Marilyn Moquin, Terry Moquin, Lynn Neeck, Annamarie Novak, Roni Tobias, Marilynn Van De Voort and Julie Vuchetich recited the consecration to Mary prayer and signed a certificate for their initial consecration, while Janine Smugala, Margie Novak and Mike Novak renewed their consecration to Mary.