Every year during Lent, the St. Boniface Council of Catholic Women in Chetek hosts a series of freewill-donation soup luncheons to raise money for community needs. This year’s beneficiary was the Light the Way Fund. Thanks to the generosity of all who donated, CCW members Jane Adams, Beverly Kramer and Irene Geisinger were able to present a check for $1,664 to Light the Way Fund representatives Lt. Jessica Larson and Ashlea Olson of the Chetek Police Department on April 11, at the new memorial for fallen Chetek officer Emily Breidenbach. (Submitted photo)