Immaculate Conception, Grantsburg, hosted a luncheon for widows and widowers on Thursday, Sept. 4. The event was an opportunity for those mourning the loss of a spouse to share support and community fellowship. Following lunch, Fr. Thomas Sagili offered a message of encouragement during dessert. Parish member Barb Wibben thought of the idea after studying the Book of James during her church’s weekly Bible study; she and Terri Ristow, co-organizer, hope to use this event as a kick-off for ongoing connections among parishioners. (Submitted photo)