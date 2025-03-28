Ss. Peter and Paul Parish, Weyerhaeuser, hosted a Fat Tuesday celebration for the Rusk County Catholic Community Cluster. This also included a meet-and-greet with Fr. Papi Reddy Yeruva, the cluster’s parochial administrator. The meal included grilled chicken, potato salad and fixings. More than 100 people attended the celebration, socialized with friends and interacted with Fr. Papi, pictured, and Dcn. Tom Fuhrmann. The spring weather held out through the event, but the evening ended with a snowstorm. (Submitted photo)