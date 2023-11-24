Stepping Stones is a nonprofit that provides education and support to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, teen dating violence, stalking and human trafficking in Taylor County. A check for $1,000 was presented the organization after a Lick Domestic Violence campaign held Oct. 28-29 at Holy Rosary, Medford. Pictured are (left to right) Deanna Hartman and Mary Werner, Holy Rosary Council of Catholic Women service commission members, two staff from Stepping Stones, and Char Roberts, service commission member. (Submitted photo)