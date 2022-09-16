Dr. Romulo Moscoso, 87, and Carolynn Gengler, 7, were presented with prizes for being the oldest and youngest golfers at the third annual golf outing held Aug. 21 by Holy Rosary Parish in Medford. Sixty-eight golfers formed 17 teams as part of a nine-hole scramble at Tee Hi Golf Course. Fr. Patrick McConnell, pastor, started the event with a prayer and blessing of each player’s favorite club. All proceeds of the event will help offset religious education program expenses for students attending Extreme Faith Camp and the regional Steubenville Conference. More than $3,000 was raised to support youth in their faith development. (Submitted photo)