The Eucharistic Miracles exhibit is comprised of 84 display panels with information about Eucharistic miracles from around the world. (Submitted photo)

The Medford Knights of Columbus Council 1744 has purchased a full set of Eucharistic miracle display panels. The display is made up of 84 A-frame self-standing panels with each panel having the description of one Eucharistic miracle per side.

The Knights purchased the exhibit displays to help people learn about Eucharistic miracles. It is their intention to allow parishes and schools in the Diocese of Superior to borrow the exhibit free of cost. There will be a deposit required, but this will be returned in full when exhibit is returned as it was received.

It is their hope that, with the Eucharistic Revival in full swing across the U.S., there will be increased interest by parishes and schools to utilize this tool in their own communities.