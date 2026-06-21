Two Totus Tuus teams are traveling around the diocese this summer, sharing the Gospel with students. Team St. Francis of Assisi includes, from left, Jesse Larson, a Diocese of Superior seminarian from Lake Nebagamon who is studying at Immaculate Heart of Mary Seminary in Winona, Minnesota; Hannah Houck, of Ashland, who is majoring in social work at UW-Stevens Point; Emily Kiselicka, a Medford native who is pursuing an electrical engineering degree at UW-Platteville; and Johnny Medini, who hails from New Richmond and is studying health and human performance at UW-River Falls. (Submitted photo)