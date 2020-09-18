Mexican sisters continue ministry

Sr. Diane Perales, Mother Superior of the Eucharistic Missionaries of St. Therese, recently visited the Diocese of Superior where three of her sisters have begun ministering to Hispanic communities.
Sr. Maria Martina Cabrera Salazar arrived with her and will stay on in Chetek as the superior for the small community ministering to regional Hispanic communities. Sr. Juana Celaya Ruiz, one of the original three sisters to come as part of the Catholic Extension grant program, returned to continue her ministry in Mexico.
The sisters’ work has faced challenges under the pandemic; however, they are visiting communities in Barron County as much as possible under COVID-19 safety guidelines. They plan to start visiting farms around Ladysmith this fall.
Sr. Martina Cabrera can be contacted at 715-651-7810 or .