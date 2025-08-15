Bishop James P. Powers offers the Prayer of Blessing over the married couples present, whose collective years of marriage totaled more than 4,500. (Photo: Cathedral of Christ the King Facebook page)

Jenny Snarski

Catholic Herald Staff

The Jubilee Mass of Thanksgiving held Saturday, July 26, at the Cathedral of Christ the King, Superior, included 110 couples celebrating milestone wedding anniversaries, believed to be the largest group yet for the Diocese of Superior.

A handful of married couples celebrated five, 10 and 15 years of marriage, with larger numbers celebrating from 20 to 45 years. Twenty-four couples celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary; large groups also commemorated 55 and 60 years. Five couples present had been married for 65 years, and two couples were celebrating 70 years of marriage.

Two couples marked their 75th wedding anniversary in 2025 – Dick and Shirley Werner of Medford and Jim and Leona Lucas of Rice Lake. Both couples received rousing applause as they came forward to receive their certificates and take a photo with celebrant Bishop James P. Powers.

To begin his homily, Bishop Powers call the celebration a “pleasure and privilege,” welcoming those present and those participating via livestream.

He reflected on being halfway through the Jubilee Year of Hope and mused, “How many of us have given it a conscious thought?” He affirmed that hope has been “a vital part of your journey together as husband and wife, as family,” and that we are all called to be instruments of hope.

Bishop Powers highlighted that July 26 is the Feast of Ss. Anne and Joachim, the parents of Mary, and that since 2021, it was celebrated in the Catholic Church as World Day of Prayer for Grandparents and the Elderly. He also acknowledged everyone who helped make the day possible and thanked them for their dedication.

Addressing the couples celebrating their anniversaries, the bishop noted that they represented more than 4,500 years of wedded bliss, which prompted chuckles from the congregation.

He continued, “How important this celebration is; how important your witness … to us and to all the world.” In a society with high divorce rates and many young people not even committing to marriage and family, “what a witness and sign of hope you are.” He added that, with their eyes fixed on the Lord, they are a prophetic witness of God’s presence and grace to stay strong through the good and the tough times.

The bishop reflected on the liturgy’s Gospel, the Wedding Feast at Cana in the Gospel of John. He said it’s not an “accident or coincidence” that John records this as Jesus’ first miracle, that is shows the importance that the Lord puts on the institution of marriage and family. He said that the overabundance of wine Jesus made shows the overflowing nature of God’s love, mercy and grace.

“Jesus uses the analogy of marriage to try to help us understand his relationship to the Father and the Kingdom of Heaven,” Bishop Powers preached. “You may not have had Jesus at your wedding reception changing water into wine, but he was there. Just as the couple in the Gospel, you invited him to your wedding. He was present with you on your wedding day and every day since … As you held each other’s hand speaking your wedding vows, our God literally wrapped his hands around yours promising to give you the grace, the strength that you needed to be true to all that you vowed to each other that day and to become a sacramental sign for all the world to see, of that love that God has for his church and for each and every one of us.”

God’s permanent and self-giving love for his church and each and every one of us doesn’t promise an easy journey, the bishop continued. “What he did promise was to be with you and give you the strength to face the crosses and disappointments.” He affirmed their faith “to cooperate with God’s plan,” their necessary spirit of compromise and forgiveness, of putting the needs of others ahead of their own.

Speaking to the second reading from 1 Corinthians, chapters 12 and 13, Bishop Powers iterated the qualities of love the married couples present exemplified and were continually called to – patient, kind, never rude or self-serving or quick-tempered, bearing all things, believing all things, hoping all things and enduring all things.

“You have held on to each other through it all and refused to take the easy way out,” he said. “Today we celebrate with you that witness.”

The bishop recognized the ever-increasing need the church, nation and world has of their witness.

“The example of your married love and striving to be holy families are gifts that profoundly enrich the church and society, he said, adding a repeated call to “continue, continue, continue.

“I hope and I pray that you never ever question the presence and love of our Lord walking with you … As you promised to each other, God made a promise to you. He is guiding, guarding, blessing and protecting, helping you through the tough times and helping make the good times more joyful.”

Bishop Powers concluded with the Jubilee theme with an invitation to be “pilgrims of hope, not just during the jubilee year but every day.

“Thank you for letting the Lord be part of your lives, thank you for coming here today to celebrate the gift and treasure you are.” He encouraged everyone, as they prepared “to once again approach this altar, be reminded of the love of our God who gave his life, the gift of the Eucharist – his body, blood, soul and divinity – a gift to transform us into his presence for one another, that we might have the strength and courage to be the person God created and calls us to be.

“And so my friends, to the intercession of Ss. Joachim, Anne, Mary, Joseph, and with the help of their son Jesus, may your faith and love grow stronger each day. And may you continue to be a sign of God’s glory, love and hope to all,” he said and paused. “To each and every person whose pathways cross with yours.”

Following the homily, couples celebrating their anniversary were led through a public renewal of their commitment, a prayer of blessing that included a blessing and incensation of rings. Before the final blessing, each couple was called forward to receive a commemorative certificate and have a photograph taken with Bishop Powers. After Mass, a meal was served in the Cathedral’s Kress Hall.

The Jubilee Mass of Thanksgiving for Wedding Anniversaries is held annually in July. For more information, visit catholicdos.org/wedding-anniversaries-jubilees.