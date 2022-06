St. Peter the Fisherman, Eagle River, held a mortgage-burning ceremony Sunday, June 12, after the 11 a.m. Mass. The mortgage was signed with the Diocese of Superior in the year 2010 for the construction of the new church. Fr. Ron Serrao, pastor, thanked parishioners for their support and financial help in reaching the goal. It was a day of joy and celebration as parishioners gathered for the ceremony and luncheon. (Submitted photo)