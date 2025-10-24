On Sept. 30, the National Day of Remembrance for Indian Boarding School Survivors, Sr. Roselyn Heil, F.S.P.A., pastoral associate at St. Mary, Odanah, gathered with community members at St. Mary’s, where there was once a boarding school and orphanage administered by the Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration. “While some good memories linger, we gathered under a large pine tree and were reminded of its witness to the mixed painful losses, shame, wiping out of culture and attempt to instill ‘tools’ to survive a new dominating culture,” Sr. Roselyn said. The group shared prayers, stories and blessings. Here, Sr. Roselyn (right photo) stands next to Carole Kraft, a member of the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa. (Submitted photos)