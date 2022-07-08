The oldest Catholic Church in Rusk County has been updated with the addition of a portico and renovated entrance to ease access for parishioners. St. Francis of Assisi, Flambeau, celebrated the dedication with Bishop James P. Powers and parochial administrator Fr. Papi Reddy Yeruva on Saturday, June 25, with Mass, a portico blessing and a picnic supper served from a local food truck. The new portico, gifted to the parish by Larry and Jackie Meyer, protected everyone from the rain. (Submitted photo)