News briefs for June 11, 2020

School of Servant Leadership accepting applicants
Applications for the 2020-21 cohort for the School of Servant Leadership are being accepted by the Office of Ecclesial Ministry and Diocesan Consultation. More information and a registration link is available at www.catholicdos.org/school-of-servant-leadership, or contact Chris Newkirk at 715-394-0204 or .
Ladysmith Clergy Appreciation cancelled
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ladysmith Knights of Columbus Council 2481 Clergy Appreciation Dinner for the Superior Diocese will not be held in June. It is the Council’s hope to host the gathering again in 2021. In the meantime, they ask for prayers for the priests, sisters and deacons as the sacraments and community worship begin to return.
Rice Lake KCs host blood drive
Rice Lake Knights of Columbus will sponsor an American Red Cross Blood Drive at St. Joseph’s Church in Rice Lake on June 15 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. With the cancellation of many blood drives under the constraints of the coronavirus pandemic, a strain has been placed on the nation’s blood supply.
The event will take place in the school gymnasium to allow more space and opportunity to follow safety guidelines. COVID-19 pre-screening will take place and masks will be required. To make an appointment, call 800-733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org and search by zip code 54868.