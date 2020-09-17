News briefs for Sept. 17, 2020

Puchner a Lumen Christi finalist
Bluette Puchner, Webster, the Diocese of Superior’s nominee for Catholic Extension’s 2020 Lumen Christi Award, has been named one of eight finalists. The national award honors an individual or group working in an Extension diocese who demonstrates how the power of faith can transform lives and communities.
SVdP anniversary event
The Sacred Heart of Jesus Conference of the St. Vincent de Paul Society will celebrate its 20th anniversary as the society prepares to celebrate 175 years of service in the United States.
On Sunday, Sept. 27, from noon to 3 p.m., St. Vincent de Paul Day will be observed on the grounds of the Cathedral of Christ the King, Superior.
After the 10:30 a.m. Mass at the Cathedral, Superior’s Mayor, Jim Paine, will issue a proclamation declaring Sept. 27 to be St. Vincent de Paul Day in honor of more than 100,000 volunteers serving in more than 4,500 communities since the U.S. society was founded in 1845.
The mayor will then speak, along with conference president Lynn Brice, at noon. Prior to the speeches, registration will open for the day’s Friends of the Poor Walk.
The walk is a national fundraising event to support local St. Vincent de Paul conferences in their efforts to assist local families and individuals in need. It is coordinated by the charity’s national council.
Early registration for the walk is available at www.fopwalk.org.
The walk will begin at 12:15 p.m. and conclude after the silent auction closes and door prizes are given starting at 2 p.m.
All are welcome and asked to bring lawn chairs. COVID-19 precautions will include wearing of masks, social distancing and sanitation.
Fall Conference to be virtual, local
Due to the difficulty of gathering parish, Catholic school and faith formation staff from across the 16-county diocese during a pandemic, the diocesan Office of Catholic Formation announced Friday, Sept. 11, that the annual Fall Conference will be virtual and held as a local retreat and development day in individual regions, clusters and/or parishes. Fr. Adam Laski will record a keynote address, sessions will be hosted virtually, and resources will be provided. Fall Conference was scheduled to take place Oct. 30.
$20K faith film contest
The Religious Freedom and Business Foundation is sponsoring a 2020 Film Your Faith contest. Contestants are asked to submit a 2-minute video showcasing positive aspects of their faith to FaithCounts.com. Deadline is Sept. 23. Grand prize is $20,000; fan favorite prize is $10,000; honorable mention award is $5,000.
Protecting youths from pornography webinar
The Religious Alliance Against Pornography, which includes members from Catholic, Orthodox, Protestant, Jewish and Muslim communities, provides national webinars focused on protecting families and marriages from pornography. “Winning the Battle,” a free one-hour webinar, will be presented by RAAP and the Archdiocese of Kansas City, Kansas, Nov. 10 at 11 a.m. The webinar will present the reality of the pornography problem among teens and young adults within the faith community. In addition, it will include practical steps that faith community leaders can take to help those under their care. Topics include addiction and brain science, the blessings and challenges of technology, the scope and seriousness of the problem, and more. To register, go to bit.ly/winning-the-battle.
Fall Regional Workshops to be virtual
The Diocese of Superior’s Fall Regional Workshops will be held online via GoToMeeting Sept. 15 and Sept. 21 from 7-8:30 p.m. The Northwest, North Central and East deaneries will meet virtually on Sept. 15, and the Southwest and South Central deaneries will meet virtually on Sept. 21. This year’s theme is Trauma Informed Care. To learn more, contact the Office of Catholic Formation, .
FEMA calls on faith communities
In an email to faith communities around the country, the director of the Federal Emergency Management Agency called on church leaders to get involved in National Faith & Blue Weekend, an initiative to build stronger relationships between law enforcement officials and their communities. Scheduled for Oct. 9-12, the weekend will help officers and residents build connections that break down divides, decrease biases, increase familiarity and spur ongoing collaboration through community engagement activities. The activities will include forums and town hall meetings, community discussions, peace and justice walks, picnics, and other events geared toward fostering an environment of collaboration and reconciliation. To learn more, visit www.faithandblue.org.