News briefs for Sept. 3, 2020 issue

Three receive nursing scholarships
Three employees at Bell Tower Residence, a ministry of the Merrill-based Holy Cross Sisters, have been awarded scholarships to pursue careers in the nursing field.
McKenna Bessert, who has worked for Bell Tower Residence since 2015, is studying toward her associate’s degree in nursing. In January, Bessert plans to start a Bachelor of Science in nursing program through Purdue University. Her goal is to become a nurse practitioner in family medicine.
Allie Becker began working for Bell Tower Residence in 2019. She is enrolled in a dual program through North Central Technical College and the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, pursuing her registered nurse and Bachelor of Science in nursing degrees. She plans to someday pursue her master’s degree and become a nurse practitioner.
Allison Blaubach began working for Bell Tower Residence in 2020. She is currently enrolled in the associate’s degree in nursing program at North Central Technical College. She plans to be a labor and delivery or pediatric nurse.
The donor who funded the scholarships did not wish to release the amount.
Catholic Charities and COVID-19
Anyone wishing to learn about Catholic Charities’ response to the pandemic can read about it online at www.catholiccharitiesusa.org/magazine/charities-usa-summer-2020/. The magazine details CCUSA’s advocacy efforts and distribution of emergency aid to agencies and communities across the country, along with articles discussing the work of individual agencies in the areas of disaster response, care for senior citizens, mental health and food distributions.
Love for Life Gala
Pro-Life Wisconsin’s 2020 Love for Life Gala is Thursday, Oct. 22, at the Brookfield Conference Center in Brookfield. Keynote speaker is Diocese of Madison Bishop Donald J. Hying. The dinner benefits the organization’s educational and legislative efforts. Visit www.ProLifeWI.org/gala to register.
Day of fasting, prayer
In wake of the violence in Kenosha, the chairman for the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishop’s committee against racism is urging people of faith to observe a day of prayer and fasting. Bishop Shelton J. Fabre of Houma-Thibodaux urges Catholics to observe either Aug. 28, 57th anniversary of the 1963 March on Washington, or the feast of St. Peter Claver on Sept. 9, as a day of fasting and prayer. Catholics are also asked to consider attending Mass and offer participation in reparation for the sins of racism and violence to the Sacred Heart of Jesus.
Raffle fundraiser
St. Albert Catholic Church, Land O’ Lakes, is hosting a bucket raffle and online giving site to raise money for the Ryan family from Phelps. Jeremy and Kim Ryan’s two children, Jack and Makenzie, were both diagnosed with hemophagocytic lymph histiocytosis, which led to long hospital stays, complications, chemotherapy and bone marrow transplants. Their story was featured in the Catholic Herald in March. For information on the raffle, visit www.saintsalbertandmary.org. The fundraising site is https://tinyurl.com/y4pyh56m. Donations can be sent to the parish office, 4355 County Rd. B, Land O’ Lakes, WI 54540.
Longtime employee moving south
Paul Altmann, a Catholic Mutual employee who has worked as a claims risk manager in the Diocese of Superior Chancery for the past 25 years, will be moving to Phoenix, Arizona, to serve in a similar capacity.
New employee in finance
Maria Heiman, a graduate of the University of Notre Dame who spent the last year working with the homeless through the Jesuit Volunteer Corps, will be joining the Diocese of Superior Chancery staff. She has an accounting degree and will be serving in the Office of Finance and working with parishes. She will be introduced in an upcoming article.
Position open in Superior
Catholic Mutual Group is seeking a claims/risk manager for their service office in Superior. The successful candidate will receive and adjust property/casualty claims by performing investigations, evaluating liability and negotiating fair settlements, among other duties. A bachelor’s degree and familiarity with the Catholic Church are preferred. A full job description will be advertised in upcoming issues.