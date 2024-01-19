The children of St. Therese of Lisieux, Phillips, presented their Christmas pageant, complete with carols, shepherds, angels, stars, animals, Mary, Joseph and an infant boy in the role of baby Jesus. The older students took part in all the Mass ministries, along with the narration of the pageant. Those who came to witness the event were greeted with a Christmas blessing note on their windshield as they departed. The notes, with candy canes attached, were created by the high school religious education students. (Submitted photo)