Andrew Kreye

Editor’s note: This is second in a series of ‘Notes from the Vineyard’ articles on the implementation of Bishop James P. Powers’ Maintenance to Mission Pastoral Plan.

It has often been said that Wisconsin has two seasons: Winter and construction. It seems fitting that Lent, out of all the Church’s liturgical seasons, occurs during the transition between those two. Through Lenten practices, our hearts melt with the snow and are softened for Jesus to continue the work of building us up as his disciples (cf. Eph 2:22). As the Parish Transformation Team participates in that work in our own diocese, they also continue to find reasons for hope! Here are a few more Notes from the Vineyard.

Under construction

Careful preparation is a necessity for any construction project to turn out well. Jesus knew this well as a craftsman, and he even compared it to the work involved in discipleship, saying, “Which of you wishing to construct a tower does not first sit down and calculate the cost to see if there is enough for its completion?” (Lk 14:28) That preparation looks different depending on the people involved and their unique gifts.

One example that sticks out to the Parish Transformation Team is in the parishes of Harrison, Pier Willow, and Tomahawk. Parish leadership is in the midst of an 11-month plan to ensure that the Maintenance to Mission Pastoral Plan is implemented well in their communities. During my interview with Fr. Aloysius Anthony about this plan-for-a-plan, he explained that it consists of three phases.

The first phase involved an in-depth reading of the Pastoral Plan – the blueprint – over four months, with meetings to discuss each section. The second phase is focused on establishing a shared vision for the future based on the Pastoral Plan. Fr. Aloysius explained that three questions have been helping to direct that vision: “How can we articulate the Great Commission [to make disciples] in our own words, what is the Holy Spirit doing through us and the parish, and what might God be calling us to do?” In the final phase, they will be setting parish goals to move them toward their vision.

All the while, parish life must continue. The parishes have not taken this period of planning as an excuse to take a break from the efforts of their existing groups for hospitality, service and prayer. A new group was even recently started called the “Welcome Home Team” to welcome new families into the parish. Working with this group, Fr. Aloysius has already visited and blessed the homes of 26 families: “We are trying to do a little bit. If this can deepen for them to understand God’s role in their life and the importance of prayer… to strengthen faith in families so that it is passed on: that is where vocations will come from.”

All you who labor

Life in a parish is busy. Life anywhere is busy! Constantly planning, moving, working, but the list only grows. “There’s enough work to kill us all,” as the saying goes. Jesus’ invitation when our work weighs on us is to go to him for rest. “Come to me, all you who labor and are burdened, and I will give you rest.” (Mt 11:28) He also says he will teach us how to carry the burden. But where do we find him – especially when the sacraments and prayer are dry or boring?

Devotions are often that place of encounter, where we seek and find him whom we love and who loves us. The parishes in Hurley and Saxon have been showing us how cultivating devotions in a parish community can look. The two devotions they have been encouraging recently are to the Eucharist and Divine Mercy.

Fr. Raj Sunkara shared that two years ago, they invited a speaker to present on Divine Mercy. Now, he and seven others continue to pray the Divine Mercy Chaplet over the phone together every day at 3 p.m. They have also begun a weekly time for adoration of the Blessed Sacrament with an extended time on first Fridays.

Although this has been an opportunity for a big spiritual shift in the cluster, to some it may seem small. Personally, I was reminded of Fr. Aloysius’ words: “We are trying to do a little bit…” We cannot do everything. We do what we can, but it is God’s work in the end, and he is the one who will make it fruitful. “Unless the Lord build the house, they labor in vain who build.” (Ps 127)

Lastly, our director, Christine Newkirk, would like to share about growth at the diocesan level: “Diocesan staff have been working diligently on setting goals for both their offices and as a collective staff, so that we can model what it means to be focused and intentional about mission. One cause for celebration among the chancery staff is that we have new, fresh perspectives to consider from our several new staff members. Their active participation, contributions to the process, and understanding of mission is exciting.”

We will be back soon with more. Until then, know of our prayers for you and your communities.

Andrew Kreye works for the Diocese of Superior as administrative assistant for the Office of Schools and Office of Parish Transformation.