Students from Our Lady of Sorrows School in Ladysmith placed in four out of six places for the Land and Water Conservation Speech event. Each year, the OLS students excel at the competition. In the fifth- and sixth-grade division, (first photo, from left to right) Kylah Hraben earned third place; Ali Coggins won first place; and Adalynn Hoehn took second place. In the seventh- and eighth-grade division, Alanna Lanphear achieved second place. Coggins moved on to regionals in Shell Lake on Jan. 24. (Submitted photos)