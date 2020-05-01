Online programs, spiritual direction

Sr. Mary Ellen Green, OP
Marywood Franciscan Spiritual Center in Woodruff has been a well of living water for many people since 1992, when it was founded by the Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration of La Crosse. Located in a forested area on Trout Lake, it is a place where spiritual renewal happens.
A wide variety of programs and retreats are scheduled throughout the year, but this is a different time for Marywood as it is for everyone. The campus is closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, but some services are still accessible.
At a time when individuals and families are isolated and often discouraged by the current situation, it is more important than ever to reach into our spiritual roots to find hope and consolation.
The two-hour programs that Marywood proposes are normally held at the center. These days, many of them are available online. For more information on programs scheduled during the month of May, go to the website at www.marywoodsc.org.
To register, email and include NAME OF PROGRAM REGISTRATION in your subject line, including name and contact information in the body. The $15 fee can be paid by check to Marywood Spirituality Center, 3560 Hwy 51 N., Arbor Vitae, WI, 54568. Include the name of the program on the check. Registered persons will be sent a link to join the presentation on their computers.
Another spiritual resource that is available is one-on-one spiritual direction by phone or other forms of electronic communication. Marywood has five experienced, trained spiritual directors. Call 715-385-3750, ext. 1, or email to make an appointment.