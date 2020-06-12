Parade for Whittlesey parishioners

The parishioners of Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Whittlesey set out to put a little cheer in elderly members who have been isolated during the COVID-19 quarantine. On Friday, May 15, parishioners held a car parade and went past the homes of homebound members. The cars were decorated with signs, wishing them well and letting them know they were missed. The blaring horns brought the people out of their homes, or at least to the windows. The Ladies Sodality put together a gift bag and flower for each of them. An added treat for those not on the parade was Fr. Patrick McConnell doing his end-of-the-day prayer time live on Facebook during the parade. (Submitted photo)
