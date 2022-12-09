Fr. Ron Serrao, pastor at St. Albert Church in Land O’ Lakes, presented two new Lay Leaders of Prayer for St. Albert Parish. Pictured are Jeff Land, left, and Mark Gostisha, right. The two new leaders successfully completed four training sessions led by Paul Birch’s team from the Diocese of Superior Office of Worship. The Commissioning Rite for these new leaders was held at St. Albert during the Dec. 4 Celebration of the Eucharist. Parishioners welcomed the new leaders after Mass at the monthly fellowship time with donuts, coffee, milk and juice. (Submitted photo)