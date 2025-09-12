Immaculate Conception Catholic Church parishioners recite the rosary in the church chapel during their shift of the 24-hour rosary. (Photo submission by Tera Bowman/Shari Harter)

Kerri Harter

Immaculate Conception, Grantsburg

The parish of Immaculate Conception, Grantsburg, celebrated the Feast of the Assumption with a 24-hour Rosary. The kickoff began at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 14, and concluded at 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 15 just prior to the feast day Mass.

Individuals, couples and groups signed up for one-hour shifts to recite the Rosary continuously for 24 hours straight. The purpose of the event was to honor and draw closer to Mary, Jesus and the Lord and to ask Mary to intercede on behalf of the parish for personal and national/world intentions.

“The response from parishioners was one of complete support and it was amazing how quickly the shifts were taken, especially the overnight shifts,” said Tera Bowman, organizer of the event. “Some people signed up for more than one shift, and there were many folks who had not signed up that stopped in to join in when they could.”

For Bowman, the positive feedback from those who took part in the 24-hour Rosary is a strong testament to the power of prayer, especially when doing so in communion with others. “This was a very moving experience for those who participated,” she said.

IC members Brian and Terri Ristow said they found praying the Rosary more meaningful than they expected. “It was definitely more than simple words but rather a deep and meaningful prayer from our hearts giving glory to God,” said Terri. “One hour felt like five minutes! Undoubtedly there is power in prayer … ‘For where two or three are gathered together in my name, there am I in the midst of them,’” she added.

For Elaine Michel, another IC member, experiencing the transition of shifts made an impression on her. “Walking into the church for my hour of the Rosary, hearing the chorus of the Hail Marys being said, I felt as though I am standing on holy ground … and the blessing that came. Amen and Amen!”

For so many parishioners who took part in the event, such as Karen Klinkhammer, being a part of the event was more a blessing than an obligation to fulfill a shift. “I am so happy to have been able to participate in my first 24-hour Rosary!” she said.

“People were really excited to be a part of this,” said Bowman. “We are already planning for next year’s event!”

A potluck supper and fellowship after Mass concluded the evening’s celebration.