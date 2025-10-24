Chris Hurtubise

Director, Evangelization & Missionary Discipleship

In the Diocese of Superior’s efforts to rediscover our core mission of evangelization, there are two principal documents. The first and most foundational is Bishop James P. Power’s Pastoral Letter on Evangelization, “As the Father Has Sent Me, So I Send You.” That letter serves as the vision of where we are being called to go. Its sister document, “Parish Discipleship Pathway,” serves as a practical tool for parishes to discern how they are locally being called to live out that vision.

The heart of the Discipleship Pathway is understanding the process of conversion in four key phases: Pre-Evangelization, Evangelization, Discipleship and Apostolate.

Over the next few issues of the Catholic Herald, we look forward to sharing selections from the Discipleship Pathway document, which is online at catholicdos.org/evangelization-resources.

The mission of the church is clear: it exists to evangelize. How we as 21st-century Catholics in rural Wisconsin make that come to life is less clear. Let’s be honest, evangelization is a brand new and, frankly, rather uncomfortable concept for most of us. Transforming a parish’s culture to truly prioritize this mission is going to take time, training, leadership and prayer.

As Bishop Powers’ Pastoral Letter on Evangelization (May 2023) makes clear: We are not interested in “flash-in-the-pan solutions.” We want to pursue intentional transformation, always grounded in our own deeper conversion. Thus, the first step in this process must be our own lived encounter with the Lord Jesus. Put simply, evangelized people evangelize people.

The goal of this booklet is not to script out a set of programs for the parishes to run. Rather, it is to provide resources and ideas so that when the Holy Spirit leads your parish to be more intentional in one of these areas of mission, you know where to turn.

Every parish in our diocese is unique. While the phases of the discipleship pathway are universal, every parish must discern the specific ways that the Holy Spirit is calling them to live out those phases.

Also, does every parish need to offer programs and ministries for every area of mission? Not necessarily. Nevertheless, our goal is that every parish has a concrete pathway that at least incorporates resources from outside the parish to meet its peoples’ needs in forming lives of intentional, missionary discipleship. For some parishes, this might mean coming together as a cluster to offer some programs and events. Or, it might mean joining with other larger parishes in the area for particular parts of the process.

Discipleship Process

1. Pre-Evangelization. The Body of Christ seeks to build relationships and establish trust – tilling the soil for the planting of the seed. Focuses include: relationship, a sense of mutual belonging, invitation, and the joyful, authentic witness of Christian life.

2. Evangelization. This stage is the ardent proclamation of the Good News of salvation in Jesus Christ. Focuses include: proclaiming the Gospel, facilitating an encounter with the Lord Jesus – especially in the Eucharist – and invitation to respond by making a decision to follow him.

3. Discipleship. This is the stage for mentorship in the Christian life. The church provides catechesis and sacramental grace leading to deeper conversion, and intellectual formation leading to a fully-integrated Christian vision. Adults receive Sacraments of Initiation in this stage.

4. Apostolate. The cycle begins anew. A disciple, continuing to grow and be fed in Christian community, carries out the church’s mission in his or her sphere of influence: accompanying people into conversion and bringing the healing power of Christ’s redemption to the world.

Aspects of the Process

The Role of the Holy Spirit and the Eucharist

The mission of evangelization is not accomplished by us. The Holy Spirit is the only one that can change lives. The entirety of the church’s mission flows from the grace of God. The Eucharist, which is Christ’s true presence among us, is thus referred to as the ‘source and the summit’ of the Christian life. When giving us the image that he is the vine and we are the branches, Jesus says: ‘Without me you can do nothing’ (John 15:5).

Universal Calls to Holiness and Mission

Without exception, all of the baptized are called to both a life of holiness and a life of mission. If we have heard the Good News, we respond in two key ways: a life of continuing conversion AND a life of mission, seeking to make Christ known and loved. Every human being is called to encounter Christ through evangelization, to follow him as a disciple, and to serve him in apostolate.

The parish’s responsibilities follow these same callings: tending the flock (holiness) and equipping the flock to become fishers of men (mission).

The Cycle of Mission

There is no graduation in this process. The process of evangelization and discipleship culminates in a life of holiness and mission pouring ourselves back into this cycle wherever the Lord calls us. Pope Francis put this best when he said that some Christians are not disciples and others missionaries. Rather, all of the baptized are called to be missionary disciples in their unique spheres of influence.