Our Lady of the Lake middle school students participated in VFW Post 690’s Patriot Pen essay contest. This year’s theme was, “How Can I be a Good American?” Winners were Adrienne McGuire, seventh grade, first place; Casen Evenson, eighth grade, second place, and Andrew Kopnik, eighth grade, third place. Fifth-grade winners were Emily Kopnik, first; Eleanore Macky, second; and Atticus Roman, third. All winners were recognized by the Chequamegon Veterans earlier this month, and in honor of the school’s five years of participation in the contest, the veterans presented a flag for the classroom with instructions on proper flag etiquette. Pictured are (back, left to right) Andy Traaholt, Bob Kreinbring, Mary Henke, Tom Henke, Jason Janecek; and (front) Brian Lintonen, Andrew Kopnik, Casen Evenson, Adrienne McGuire, Emily Kopnik, Eleanore Macky and Atticus Roman. (Submitted photo)