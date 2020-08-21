PCL Conference begins Aug. 23

The Diocese of Superior’s Parish Catechetical Leadership Conference will be held both in-person and virtually this year.
The event is Aug. 23-25 at the Amerivu Hotel in Rice Lake and begins Sunday evening at 6 p.m. with a talk by Dr. John Klem on trauma-informed care.
Mass is 8 a.m. Monday, followed by breakfast and talks by Jose Gonzalez on the domestic church, family catechesis and more.
Tuesday’s schedule begins with 8 a.m. Mass and includes discussion of pandemic plans, faith for exiles and related topics. The conference concludes with 12:30 p.m. prayer.
Due to speaker costs already incurred, the diocese will charge $30 for online participation. Talks will be live-streamed and there will be opportunity for a question-and-answer session with speakers. Anyone interested in joining virtually should contact the diocese by Aug. 20.
Cost to participate in the in-person conference will be $60 plus room fees. The environment will be set up to socially distance. Participants must comply with the state’s masking mandate. To attend in person, contact the diocese as soon as possible.
When reserving rooms at Amerivu Hotel, mention the Diocese of Superior for a discounted room rate. If a parish is paying the cost, let the hotel know it is tax-exempt and provide a copy of the form at check-in.
Contact Grace Geisler, 715-234-5044 or , for information.