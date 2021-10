Many schools have pet blessings in honor of the feast of St. Francis of Assisi in early October. (Top) Fr. Jerome D’Souza sprinkles holy water to bless pets in the parking lot at Our Lady of the Lake in Ashland; (middle) Tulsi Majetich, student at Our Lady of the Lake School, holds a treat for her dog during the pet blessing; (Bottom) Canaan, a sixth grader at New Richmond’s St. Mary School holds his dog while other students gather in the background. (Submitted photos)