Dcn. Craig Voldberg and Fr. Papi Yeruva Reddy stand at the center of a group of Knights of Columbus with a traveling pilgrim icon of St. Joseph at the end of the prescribed prayer service on March 8 at Our Lady of Sorrows Church in Ladysmith. (Submitted photo)

Our Lady of Sorrows Church in Ladysmith was the site of a March 8 traveling pilgrim icon visit and prayer service sponsored by the local Knights of Columbus Council. The icon, written by Elizabeth Bergeron and based on a drawing by Alexandre Sobolev, was framed and included the Apostolic Blessing of Pope Francis dated June 2021.

The pilgrim icon program is designed to “spread devotion to St. Joseph and pray for the courage to stand up and carry out our mission of protecting, defending and raising future generations,” according to the kofc.org website.

The prayer service included readings, catechesis of Pope St. John Paul II and Pope Benedict XVI and the Litany of St. Joseph.

Since 1979, beginning with the first traveling pilgrim icon of Our Lady of Guadalupe, approximately 22 million people have participated in almost 175,000 K of C council and parish prayer services. Various icons have been commissioned over the years of saints who have inspired the Knights. Every jurisdiction receives one or multiple icons to travel in their area and bring people together in prayer.