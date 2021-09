On Friday, Aug. 13, a group of people from the St. Peter the Fisherman, Eagle River, parish cluster went on a pilgrimage to Our Lady of Guadalupe Shrine in La Crosse. Led by Fr. Ron Serrao, ‘it was a very deep spiritual experience for all,” he said. The group attended a celebration of the holy Mass at the shrine, and later in the day, they also toured the shrine. “It was a good spiritual experience and was also a day to thank God for the many blessings,” Fr. Ron added. (Submitted photo)