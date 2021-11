On Oct. 3, the Minong Pocket of Prayer, an ecumenical prayer group, honored the memory of Terry Turek by planting a maple tree at St. Mary’s Church. A founder of the prayer group, he was an active member of the tri-parish cluster and civic leader before his Aug. 2 death. A bench and plaque were placed near the tree. The blessing was conducted by pastor Kevin Kaiser of Calvary Lutheran Church. (Submitted photo)