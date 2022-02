Finalists for the Knights of Columbus’ “Keep Christ in Christmas” poster contest at St. Joseph Catholic School, Rice Lake, were (front row, left to right) Elaina Flood, Myla Sadowski, Lucy Peterson, Siddharth Ganesh, Vera Helgeson and Taylor Seipp; and (back row, left to right) Clara Drost, Elizabeth Funches, Leighton Peters and Knights of Columbus representative Bob Rogalla. The top three entries from each age group are advancing to the next level of competition. (Submitted photo)