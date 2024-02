Winners of the Knights of Columbus’ True Meaning of Christmas Poster Contest at Holy Rosary Catholic School, Medford, were announced Jan. 9. Pictured are (back) Jay Klemm, Knights of Columbus; and Corinne Liske, Holy Rosary art teacher; and (front, from left) winners Lydia Mahner, Makenzie Niggemann, Olive Nazer and Ella Anderson. (Submitted photo)