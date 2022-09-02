A Jesus Praise Fest ’22 was held on the Turtle-Flambeau Flowage on Aug. 14, sponsored by St. Anthony in Park Falls’ Charismatic prayer group. The event opened with a dedication to Mary on the eve of the Feast of the Assumption. The Catholic band “i.a.m.” played worship and praise songs. There was also a potluck meal and bonfire. Attending were Fr. Shaji Pazhukkathara, Fr. Dean Buttrick, Fr. Bob Thorn and Dcn. Chet Ball in addition to local and regional Catholics, some who came from as far as Wausau. Organizer Jim Lalonde shared, “The event was a resounding success, and many people’s hearts were touched by the Lord.” (Submitted photo)